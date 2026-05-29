MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 9
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I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only. If you want to report bugs you can use this topic : bugs & dysfunctions.
MT5
MQL5
mql5.com
Godd idea to have a thread re suggestions btw!
Godd idea to have a thread re suggestions btw!
yes, even if most of those suggestions come from the year 2013 haha
I have a suggestion: In order to make the chat a more useful medium of communication, there should be the possibility to disable article link previews. When you are in the mid of a conversation and somebody shares an article link, it takes up so much space that you have to scroll back. It is inconvenient and destroys communication.
Imo what would be very useful was the choice between large/small/no link preview.
Hello, This is my first post on forum. I have a suggestion: There should be a custom grid option in properties/common/scale fix tab, likewise from this we can draw custom grid with price pips and/or scale fix steps. Imo that would be very useful as we traders have to load it from different custom indicators that consumes time and memory in diffrent profiles, Thanks.
In the Color column of the Colors tab of the Properties dialog box, Currently only showing a maximum of 8 colors are displayed. We suggest considering allowing more colors to be displayed.