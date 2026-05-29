MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 9

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Alain Verleyen:

I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only. If you want to report bugs you can use this topic : bugs & dysfunctions.

MT5

MQL5

MetaEditor

Language

Strategy Tester

mql5.com

Forum

Godd idea to have a thread re suggestions btw! 

 
I would recommend to change max deposit load formula calculation for better signal ratings.
 
wowzers #:

Godd idea to have a thread re suggestions btw! 

yes, even if most of those suggestions come from the year 2013 haha

 

I have a suggestion: In order to make the chat a more useful medium of communication, there should be the possibility to disable article link previews. When you are in the mid of a conversation and somebody shares an article link, it takes up so much space that you have to scroll back. It is inconvenient and destroys communication.

Imo what would be very useful was the choice between large/small/no link preview.

 

Hello, This is my first post on forum. I have a suggestion: There should be a custom grid option in properties/common/scale fix tab, likewise from this we can draw custom grid with price pips and/or scale fix steps. Imo that would be very useful as we traders have to load it from different custom indicators that consumes time and memory in diffrent profiles, Thanks.

 
I have two suggestions for MetaQuotes to consider:
1. In MetaEditor, when Git Revert is clicked, a warning dialog box should be displayed and a confirmation prompt should be asked. Sometimes, accidentally clicking the wrong option causes it to execute.
2. In Terminal, when adding an EA, Script, or Service..., in addition to the existing Load/Save function, the Input tab parameters should be automatically saved so that the next EA, Script, or Service can... retrieve the most recently declared parameters. Users can then click Reset to retrieve the default parameters.
  
#property indicator_label21 "Tmp"
#property indicator_style21 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color21 C'50,50,50',C'255,210,210',C'255,160,160',C'245,110,110',clrCrimson,C'174,255,228',clrMediumSpringGreen,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrDarkGreen
#property indicator_type21  DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_width21 1

In the Color column of the Colors tab of the Properties dialog box, Currently only showing a maximum of 8 colors are displayed. We suggest considering allowing more colors to be displayed.

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