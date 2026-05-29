MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 3
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You are talking about ? Strategy tester ?
Everywhere!
In Signals, for example:
When i see such information, i need medical help, in order not to die of laughter!
This excellent system has maximal drawdawn of only 14$, but unfortunately it has only 80% drawdawn on open transactions.
Also, introduce sort by Equity Relative Drawdawn [%] in signal overview! Of course, after you decide to show this value :)
Hi
The use of vectors for copying data to arrays is an improvement of the MQL language.
This method is more efficient for the calculation of custom indicators, when the period/length of the custom indicator is unchanged.
If a new bar is available, only the data from the new bar is added to the array and the data of the oldest bar is removed.
I think this addition makes the calculation of custom indicators more efficient.
Everywhere!
In Signals, for example:
When i see such information, i need medical help, in order not to die of laughter!
This excellent system has maximal drawdawn of only 14$, but unfortunately it has only 80% drawdawn on open transactions.
Also, introduce sort by Equity Relative Drawdawn [%] in signal overview! Of course, after you decide to show this value :)
Did you noticed the new "Current drawdown" in Signals ?
it is even more fun then before :)
it is even more fun then before :)
Growth:
Here I am lost, why more fun ? It's right, not ?
well, it's useless, isn't it? You see this information one row above?
And isn't it a little bit funny to claim that a system which crashed down to 10% has 1048% growth?
And that abs drawdawn is just 15%, while the equity is 90% down?
well, it's useless, isn't it? You see this information one row above?
And isn't it a little bit funny to claim that a system which crashed down to 10% has 1048% growth?
And that abs drawdawn is just 15%, while the equity is 90% down?
I am just realize there is also a new Equity tab. But as the scale is tiny it's too useful. It would be more interesting to have a larger view on the equity (at least 1 month, or even better have the possibility to customize the scale of time).
EDIT: The issue about scale will resolve itself as time advance, as the curve begin at 25.06 and equity seems updated on every 1 hour.
I think - those 2 lines are interesting :