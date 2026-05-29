MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 3

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angevoyageur:
You are talking about ? Strategy tester ?
in strategy tester->optimization results, Equity Relative Drawdawn [%] is already shown, however it is marked as [Drawdown %], so it would be good to change this in e.g. [Equity Drawdown %], as it is confusing/not clear.
 
graziani:

Everywhere!

In Signals, for example:

 

Balance:986.57 USD
Equity:208.00 USD
Abs. drawdown:1.12 USD
Maximal:14.25 USD
Relative:15.13%

 

When i see such information, i need medical help, in order not to die of laughter! 
This excellent system has maximal drawdawn of only 14$, but unfortunately it has only 80% drawdawn on open transactions.

Also, introduce sort by Equity Relative Drawdawn [%]  in signal overview! Of course, after you decide to show this value :)

 

I totally agree with that, it's ridiculous as it is now.
 

Hi 

 

The use of vectors for copying data to arrays is an improvement of the MQL language.

This method is more efficient for the calculation of custom indicators, when the period/length of the custom indicator is unchanged. 

If a new bar is available, only the data from the new bar is added to the array and the data of the oldest bar is removed. 

 

I think this addition makes the calculation of custom indicators more efficient.  

Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
 
graziani:

Everywhere!

In Signals, for example:

 

Balance:986.57 USD
Equity:208.00 USD
Abs. drawdown:1.12 USD
Maximal:14.25 USD
Relative:15.13%

 

When i see such information, i need medical help, in order not to die of laughter! 
This excellent system has maximal drawdawn of only 14$, but unfortunately it has only 80% drawdawn on open transactions.

Also, introduce sort by Equity Relative Drawdawn [%]  in signal overview! Of course, after you decide to show this value :)

 

Did you noticed the new "Current drawdown" in Signals ?
 
angevoyageur:
Did you noticed the new "Current drawdown" in Signals ?

it is even more fun then before :)


Growth:1 048.09%
Initial Deposit:45.00 USD
Profit:801.41 USD
Deposits:270.00 USD
Withdrawals:0.00 USD
Balance:1 116.41 USD
Equity:129.76 USD
Current drawdawn:
Currency:-986.65 USD
Percents:-88.38%
Abs. drawdown:1.12 USD
Maximal:21.45 USD
Relative:15.13%

 

 
graziani:

it is even more fun then before :)

Growth:

1 048.09%
Initial Deposit:45.00 USD
Profit:801.41 USD
Deposits:270.00 USD
Withdrawals:0.00 USD
Balance:1 116.41 USD
Equity:129.76 USD
Current drawdawn:
Currency:-986.65 USD
Percents:-88.38%
Abs. drawdown:1.12 USD
Maximal:21.45 USD
Relative:15.13%
Here I am lost, why more fun ? It's right, not ?
 
angevoyageur:
Here I am lost, why more fun ? It's right, not ?

well, it's useless, isn't it? You see this information one row above?

And isn't it a little bit funny to claim that a system which crashed down to 10% has 1048% growth? 

And that abs drawdawn is just 15%, while the equity is 90% down? 

 
graziani:

well, it's useless, isn't it? You see this information one row above?

And isn't it a little bit funny to claim that a system which crashed down to 10% has 1048% growth? 

And that abs drawdawn is just 15%, while the equity is 90% down? 

Ok, I see. It's the difference between consolidated drawdown and floating drawdown. But I think it's a step forward, and personally I am interested in these information. Trying to be positive
 

I am just realize there is also a new Equity tab. But as the scale is tiny it's too useful. It would be more interesting to have a larger view on the equity (at least 1 month, or even better have the possibility to customize the scale of time).

EDIT: The issue about scale will resolve itself as time advance, as the curve begin at 25.06 and equity seems updated on every 1 hour.

 

I think - those 2 lines are interesting :

  • Balance:1 116.41 USD
  • Equity:129.76 USD
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