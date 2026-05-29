MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 5

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I have a suggestion for a new kind of mqlx.com service. I'm going to call it an Account Manager Program. It's intend is to solve the following problems.
- Signal provider have great results but subscribers have negative results due to slippage/others.
- Signal Subscriber's terminal need to stay-on, this eats resources and risk of loss-connections.
- Subscribers who have very small accounts and cannot afford paying for good signals and trading.
- Subscribers interested in someone managing their funds but want meta-quotes as arbitrator.
- Subscribers who believes that managers should be paid according to their performance.
- Provider have small account and cannot grow fast enough wants to raise money.
- Provider do-not want public having open-position information (closed history info is fine).

Ideally, meta-quotes would want to work out the details. However here's what I have in mind.
- An Account Manager shows their performance and offer others to pull their money with others.
- He sets a minimum contribution of $10 (or whatever) and a benchmark total account.equity to commence trading.
- The account is held by Meta-Quotes, MQ will provide the Master Password to the Account Manager .
- The Subscribers are provided with the Investor Password by Meta-Quotes.
- All cost and fees are subtracted from the Account and is responsibility of Account.
- Trading period begins from the 1st of the month and concludes at end of the month.

As for the payment schedule. I'll use 100% return for my examples.
- All accounts are treated as-if it'll be concluded at the end of the month.
- If a subscriber wishes to keep their funds in the pool then they should notify by the 15th.
- When the account is concluded the Account Manager is paid 50% of the gains.
- When the account is concluded the Subscriber is paid 50% of their gains + their contribution.
- MetaQuotes takes 10% from both parties on the gains. hmmmm.

Example: 10 Subscribers contribute $100. Account starts at $1000. At end of month Account Manager doubles the funds to $2000 (100% return). The Subscriber gets back their original $100 + $50. MetaQuotes charges them %10 on that $50. The Account Manager gets $500 / half of the $1000 they generated -minus- the %10 to MetaQuotes.


- If there's no Gains then no-body gets paid, however the subscriber can opt withdraw whatever left.
- Subscriber should-not be paying any commission to Meta-Quotes or Account Manager on losses.
- If Subscribers opts to keep their funds within the account for another month, no-commissions are paid.
- The Account Manager | Meta-Quotes can force the ending of account at end-of-month.

Well thats all I have for now folks. Look forward to hear others comment.

 

Hi there !

I would like to suggest the following features to MT5 stats:

1. Pips Earned (to be added to main stats)

2. Pips Highs (to be added to main stats)

3. Pips Lows (to be added to main stats)

4. Each individual trades' Highs and Lows (There should be a small drop down arrow to select this option in stats table)

5. Total Risk and Reward for the account (to be added to main stats)

6. Risk and Reward for each single trade (There should be a small drop down arrow to select this option in stats table)

I do hope MetaQuotes will consider my humble suggestions.

Thank you for your kind consideration. 

 

I have a suggestion:

 

can we have a MT4 market place please   

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Error 403 when deposit money from Paypal".
 
Hi,
The following are things that would, for my trading at least, improve the MT5 platform…

1. Create a new zoom level, between the current smallest candle zoom level and the zoom level with grey vertical lines so that more historical chart information is shown whilst still displaying candle information. This could be achieved by closing the vertical gaps between the candles, and making each candle thinner. it would look something like the attached chart:


2. Alternatively to 1, change the way that the chart scrolling works altogether. By way of example (rather than me trying to explain) Pro Real Time charts have a much easier method of navigating chart information afforded by the ability to both squash up charts and scroll them left to right. A simple space bar click returns the chart to the current price which is faster than the current buttons in the MT5 menu bar. Although this would mean a radical change, achieving something similar would greatly improve the usability of Metatrader charts - potentially something for MT6.

3. Improve text usability: Currently there are too many clicks as user’s have to set the text location then right click to call up the properties and re-write the description. Why not have the ability when text tool selected, click on screen and type the text - thats all that is required. Right click should only be required to call up the properties for modifications.

4. When drawing a line or box on the chart the current default is to show on all timeframes. In my opinion a better default would be on that chart’s timeframe and below. For me, it is less frequent that an object is required on all timeframe’s than that timeframe and below. A preferences option in charts for ‘All timeframes’ or ‘current timeframe and below’ would reduce the amount of chart object organisation work.

5. ‘Intelligent lines’. The ability to link the colour of lines to timeframe's. So all Plum coloured lines are M15 and below, all Medium Orchid lines are H4 and below. This method would mean that all user’s have to do is select the line’s colour and the timeframe would fall into place, without having the click through the visualisation selector.

6. The ability to shift the chart’s time to allow for the broker’s server location, so that the time in the crosshairs is current to the time of the user.

7. Develop trade management facilities to include features such as the ability to inactivate pending orders and reactivate them later. For example:
- The ability to ‘freeze’ a pending order when not wanting to keep the orders pending overnight but saving having to type them in again in the morning.
- The ability to inactivate a pending order automatically on approach to scheduled news and then have the ability to manually reactivate it manually following the news. Pecunia systems FX Synergy has numerous features that could be included in the MT5 platform.

8. Upgrade the trade entry order ticket to include the ability to allocate risk % of account to a trade. This would mean selecting the trade type, (market, limit or stop entry) setting the stop loss, take profit and entry locations with lines on the chart and selecting the % of account that want to risk. Then activating the order.

9. Option to sync all objects on different timeframes of the same market. So for example objects drawn on EURUSD H1 automatically appear on a different EURUSD M15 chart. This allows multi timeframe marking up of charts simultaneously, without having to manually save and load templates. A preferences option in charts to ‘Sync symbols’ would do it.

10. In the toolbox / trade window, when the profit is not show there is no way to quickly cut the trade with a single click as the ‘X’ that closes the trade is associated with the profit column. I realise that the trade listing can be double clicked and then closed in the order window that appears but this means multiple clicks and so is slower. It would benefit if this ‘X’ to close the trade appeared on the right hand side and was not associated with the profit.

Thanks
[Deleted]  
MT5: add a native PivotPoint indicator.
 
  • Refactor the classes CExpertBase.CExpertsignal, etc. The current design might arouse confusions. There 3 means for developers to customize the signalling logic, i.e. CheckXXX(), Long/ShortCondition() and Direction(). Developers will get confused and find  it hard to choose.
  • The introduction of voting mechanism is good but it might be too complex for most developers. If you make a investigation, you will find only very, very few developers can use the voting mechanism freely to make trade decisions. So my personnel suggestion is: you dont have to retain the feature that couldnot bring you competition advantanges.....
  • ++++++All the above are my personnel idea. It's up to you to make the business decisions....
 

■ Add to ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE the possibility to recognize a symbol as an option, something like SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_OPTIONS;

■ When the symbol is an option, add to ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE the option's strike price.

 

HI

RE MT4 AND MT5 CROSSHAIR

I HAVE BEEN USING BOTH SYSTEMS FOR QUITE A WHILE NOW AND THE ONE THING I FIND VERY VERY FRUSTRATING IS IN THE USE OF THE CROSSHAIR TOOL.  I USE THE TOUCHPAD ON MY LAPTOP AND VERY OFTEN WHEN USING THE CROSSHAIR TOOL IT DISAPPEARS WHEN I MOVE THE CURSOR AROUND ON THE TOUCHPAD AND THEN TO GET IT BACK I HAVE TO DRAG THE CURSOR UP TO THE TOOLBAR OR USE CTRL F.  THE CROSSHAIR ALSO DISAPPEARS WHEN CHECKING THE DISTANCE BETWEEN POINTS AFTER THE FIRST USE.   I WOULD LIKE TO PUT A SUGGESTION THAT THE CROSSHAIR STAY ON THE SCREEN UNTIL THE CURSOR TOOL IS CLICKED ON THE TOOLBAR LIKE A TOGGLE SO THAT EITHER ONE OR THE OTHER IS IN CONSTANT USE.

LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR REPLY

 

GEOFF 

 
I started using MT5, my suggestion is why not continue developing the current version of MT4 maybe make it 64 bits compatible and rename it as MT5 and scrape the existing MT5 :)
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