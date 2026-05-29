MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement. - page 5
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I have a suggestion for a new kind of mqlx.com service. I'm going to call it an Account Manager Program. It's intend is to solve the following problems.
- Signal provider have great results but subscribers have negative results due to slippage/others.
- Signal Subscriber's terminal need to stay-on, this eats resources and risk of loss-connections.
- Subscribers who have very small accounts and cannot afford paying for good signals and trading.
- Subscribers interested in someone managing their funds but want meta-quotes as arbitrator.
- Subscribers who believes that managers should be paid according to their performance.
- Provider have small account and cannot grow fast enough wants to raise money.
- Provider do-not want public having open-position information (closed history info is fine).
Ideally, meta-quotes would want to work out the details. However here's what I have in mind.
- An Account Manager shows their performance and offer others to pull their money with others.
- He sets a minimum contribution of $10 (or whatever) and a benchmark total account.equity to commence trading.
- The account is held by Meta-Quotes, MQ will provide the Master Password to the Account Manager .
- The Subscribers are provided with the Investor Password by Meta-Quotes.
- All cost and fees are subtracted from the Account and is responsibility of Account.
- Trading period begins from the 1st of the month and concludes at end of the month.
As for the payment schedule. I'll use 100% return for my examples.
- All accounts are treated as-if it'll be concluded at the end of the month.
- If a subscriber wishes to keep their funds in the pool then they should notify by the 15th.
- When the account is concluded the Account Manager is paid 50% of the gains.
- When the account is concluded the Subscriber is paid 50% of their gains + their contribution.
- MetaQuotes takes 10% from both parties on the gains. hmmmm.
Example: 10 Subscribers contribute $100. Account starts at $1000. At end of month Account Manager doubles the funds to $2000 (100% return). The Subscriber gets back their original $100 + $50. MetaQuotes charges them %10 on that $50. The Account Manager gets $500 / half of the $1000 they generated -minus- the %10 to MetaQuotes.
- If there's no Gains then no-body gets paid, however the subscriber can opt withdraw whatever left.
- Subscriber should-not be paying any commission to Meta-Quotes or Account Manager on losses.
- If Subscribers opts to keep their funds within the account for another month, no-commissions are paid.
- The Account Manager | Meta-Quotes can force the ending of account at end-of-month.
Well thats all I have for now folks. Look forward to hear others comment.
Hi there !
I would like to suggest the following features to MT5 stats:
1. Pips Earned (to be added to main stats)
2. Pips Highs (to be added to main stats)
3. Pips Lows (to be added to main stats)
4. Each individual trades' Highs and Lows (There should be a small drop down arrow to select this option in stats table)
5. Total Risk and Reward for the account (to be added to main stats)
6. Risk and Reward for each single trade (There should be a small drop down arrow to select this option in stats table)
I do hope MetaQuotes will consider my humble suggestions.
Thank you for your kind consideration.
I have a suggestion:
can we have a MT4 market place please
1. Create a new zoom level, between the current smallest candle zoom level and the zoom level with grey vertical lines so that more historical chart information is shown whilst still displaying candle information. This could be achieved by closing the vertical gaps between the candles, and making each candle thinner. it would look something like the attached chart:
■ Add to ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE the possibility to recognize a symbol as an option, something like SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_OPTIONS;
■ When the symbol is an option, add to ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE the option's strike price.
HI
RE MT4 AND MT5 CROSSHAIR
I HAVE BEEN USING BOTH SYSTEMS FOR QUITE A WHILE NOW AND THE ONE THING I FIND VERY VERY FRUSTRATING IS IN THE USE OF THE CROSSHAIR TOOL. I USE THE TOUCHPAD ON MY LAPTOP AND VERY OFTEN WHEN USING THE CROSSHAIR TOOL IT DISAPPEARS WHEN I MOVE THE CURSOR AROUND ON THE TOUCHPAD AND THEN TO GET IT BACK I HAVE TO DRAG THE CURSOR UP TO THE TOOLBAR OR USE CTRL F. THE CROSSHAIR ALSO DISAPPEARS WHEN CHECKING THE DISTANCE BETWEEN POINTS AFTER THE FIRST USE. I WOULD LIKE TO PUT A SUGGESTION THAT THE CROSSHAIR STAY ON THE SCREEN UNTIL THE CURSOR TOOL IS CLICKED ON THE TOOLBAR LIKE A TOGGLE SO THAT EITHER ONE OR THE OTHER IS IN CONSTANT USE.
LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR REPLY
GEOFF