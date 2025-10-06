Press review - page 92
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
Sentiment May Unravel Anew on Fed Meeting Minutes, US Inflation Data
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Bullish
GOLD (XAUUSD) Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Bullish
Fundamental Weekly Outlook Feb. 17-21 (based on forexcrunch article)
Janet Yellen gave her first official testimony, stressing that the central bank will continue to taper its asset purchases as planned as long as the labor market continues improving. Yellen assured markets that the Fed’s policy will continue in line with the policy approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. US retail sales disappointed, dropping 0.4% with disappointments also in the core number and with downgrades for December. It seems that the bad weather might have a significant effect on the economy, and that not all the weakness is due to bad weather. The importance of the NFP is growing. And there are lots of things going on elsewhere: In Europe, stronger than expected GDP outweighed growing fears of ECB action. In the UK, the new forward guidance seems to hint of a UK rate hike earlier than thought and the pound reached new multi-year highs. Things are not looking so good everywhere: In Australia, terrible job figures halted the currency’s recovery.
That’s it for the major events this week.
*All times are GMT.
EURUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Bullish
The euro rose to a three-week high against the dollar on Friday, as better-than-expected euro zone fourth quarter growth data allayed fears over more monetary tightening by the European Central Bank.
Monday, February 17
Tuesday, February 18
- Japan is to release preliminary data on fourth quarter
gross domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity and
the leading indicator of economic growth.
- Australia is to publish data on new vehicle sales.
- In the euro zone, the eurogroup of finance ministers is to hold a meeting in Brussels.
- Markets in the U.S. are to remain closed for the Presidents Day holiday.
Wednesday, February 19
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes
of its latest policy meeting, which contain valuable insights into
economic conditions from the bank’s perspective.
- The
Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its
monetary policy statement, which outlines economic conditions and the
factors affecting the bank’s decision. The announcement is to be
followed by a press conference.
- The euro zone is to
publish data on the current account. Meanwhile, the ZEW Institute is to
release its closely watched report on German economic sentiment, a
leading indicator of economic health.
- The U.K. is to release data on consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation.
- Canada is to produce data on foreign securities purchases.
- The U.S. is to release data on manufacturing activity in the Empire State.
Thursday, February 20
- Australia is to publish data on the wage price index,
as well as a private sector report on an index of leading economic
indicators.
- The U.K. is to release official data on the
change in the number of people unemployed and the unemployment rate, as
well as data on average earnings and public sector borrowing.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England is to publish the minutes of its most
recent policy setting meeting.
- The ZEW Institute is to publish a report on economic expectations in Switzerland, a leading indicator of economic health.
- Canada is to release data on wholesale sales.
- The U.S. is to publish reports on building permits, housing starts and producer price inflation.
- Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is to publish the minutes of its most recent policy setting meeting.
Friday, February 21
- Japan is to publish data on the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
- China is to release the preliminary reading of the HSBC manufacturing index.
- The
euro zone is to publish closely watched data on manufacturing and
service sector activity, while Germany and France are to publish
individual reports. Germany is also to publish data on producer price
inflation.
- The U.K. is to produce private sector data on industrial orders.
- The
U.S. is to release the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data
on consumer price inflation. The nation is also to release data on
manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.
The U.S. dollar touched three-week lows against the Swiss franc on Friday, after data showing that U.S. factory output fell unexpectedly in January clouded the outlook for the recovery.
The dollar fell against the yen on Friday as an unexpected drop in U.S. factory output in January added to concerns that the economic recovery has lost momentum since the end of last year.
The Australian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart on Friday to re-approach a one-month high hit earlier in the week, as traders reassessed their expectations for how quickly the Federal Reserve will roll back its stimulus program following the release of disappointing U.S. economic data.
The Canadian dollar backed away from one-month highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday as unexpectedly weak domestic manufacturing sales data reawakened concerns over the subdued economic outlook.
