Press review - page 96
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Bearish
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Bearish
XAUUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Neutral
Forex Weekly Fundamentals : Outlook Feb. 24-28
Weaker than expected data was reported almost everywhere. After suffering losses, can the US dollar emerge as a winner? Euro-zone inflation, Us consumer confidence, Housing data, Unemployment Claims and GDP data from the US, UK and Canada are among the major events on our calendar. Here is an outlook on the main market-movers this week.
The weakness was seen everywhere: a terrible Philly Fed Index in the US, a disappointing growth rate in Japan, a weak PMI in China, lower business sentiment in Germany and a rising unemployment rate in the UK, among others. Nevertheless, it seems that one central bank is not deterred: the Federal Reserve. Meeting minutes from the last decision showed again that the taper train is on the track.
EURUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Neutral
Forex Fundamentals - Weekly outlook: February 24 - 28 (based on investing article)
The dollar was lower against the euro on Friday, following the release of poor U.S. housing data, but ended the week higher against the yen and most other major currencies.
Monday, February 24
- The euro zone is to release revised data on consumer
price inflation, while the Ifo Institute is to publish a report on
German business climate.
Wednesday, February 26
- New Zealand is to produce data on inflation expectations.
- The U.K. is to release private sector reports on mortgage approvals and retail sales.
- The European Commission is to publish its economic forecasts for European Union member states.
- The U.S. is to release data on consumer confidence and a private sector report on house price inflation.
Thursday, February 27
- Australia is to publish data on completed construction work.
- In the euro zone, Germany is to release a report on Gfk consumer climate.
- The U.K. is to publish revised data on fourth quarter economic growth, as well as preliminary data on business investment.
- The U.S. is to release data on new home sales, a leading indicator of demand in the housing market.
- Later Wednesday, New Zealand is to release a report on the trade balance.
Friday, February 28
- Australia is to release data on private capital expenditure.
- Switzerland
is to publish data on fourth quarter gross domestic product, the
broadest indicator of economic activity and the leading measure of the
economy’s health. The country is also to release data on the change in
the number of people employed in the previous quarter.
- In
the euro zone, Germany is to publish preliminary data on consumer
inflation, as well as data on the change in the number of people
unemployed.
- Canada is to produce data on the current account.
- Also
Thursday, the U.S. is to release data on durable goods orders, a
leading indicator of production, and the weekly report on initial
jobless claims.
USD/JPY Fundamentals - weekly outlook: February 24 - 28 (based on investing article)
The dollar ended the week higher against the yen on Friday amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to reduce stimulus, while the Bank of Japan sticks to its quantitative easing program.
USD/CHF Fundamentals - weekly outlook: February 24 - 28 (based on investing article)
The dollar ended the week lower against the Swiss franc on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data added to concerns that the economic recovery is losing momentum.
- Switzerland is to publish data on fourth quarter gross
domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity and the
leading measure of the economy’s health. The country is also to release
data on the change in the number of people employed in the previous
quarter.
USD/CAD Fundamentals - weekly outlook: February 24 - 28 (based on investing article)
The Canadian dollar ended the week lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday, following the release of weaker-than-expected domestic data on retail sales and tame inflation data.
- Canada is to produce data on the current account.
AUD/USD Fundamentals - weekly outlook: February 24 - 28 (based on investing article)
The Australian dollar ended the week lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to gradually reduce the pace of its asset purchase program.
- Australia is to publish data on completed construction work.
- Australia is to release data on private capital expenditure.
