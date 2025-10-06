Press review - page 219
2014-07-31 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = It's an excellent gauge of future construction activity because obtaining government approval is among the first steps in constructing a new building. Construction is important because it produces a wide-reaching ripple effect - for example, jobs are created for the construction workers, subcontractors and inspectors are hired, and various services are purchased by the builder.
==========
Australia Building Approvals +16.0% In June
The total number of building approvals issued in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 16.0 percent on year in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - standing at 15,659.
On a monthly basis, building approvals tumbled 5.0 percent - also missing expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 10.3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 9.9 percent).