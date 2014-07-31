GBPJPY Analaysis
Autocharts
Pivot: 173.35
Our preference: Short positions below 173.35 with targets @ 172.55 & 172.35 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 173.35 look for further upside with 173.75 & 174.1 as targets.
Comment: The pair remains within a bearish channel.
Supports and resistances:
174.1
173.75
173.35
172.9843 Last
172.55
172.35
171.9
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H1 Time frame
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15 mi time frame
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30 min time frame
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Month Time Frame
Bearish AB=CD Pattern
Bearish TOTAL Pattern
Month Resistance at 174.407