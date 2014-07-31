GBPJPY Analaysis

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Month Time Frame

Bearish AB=CD Pattern

Bearish TOTAL Pattern

Month Resistance at 174.407

 

 

Weekly Time Frame

Bearish A Cypher Pattern

Bearish AB=CD Pattern

Bearish TOTAL Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX)

Month Resistance at 174.407

 

 

H1 Time frame

Day Resistance one At 173.10

Bearish TOTAL Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

Autocharts

 

 

Pivot: 173.35

Our preference: Short positions below 173.35 with targets @ 172.55 & 172.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 173.35 look for further upside with 173.75 & 174.1 as targets.

Comment: The pair remains within a bearish channel.

Supports and resistances:
174.1 
173.75 
173.35 
172.9843 Last
172.55 
172.35 
171.9 

 

 

Weekly Time Frame

Bearish AB=CD Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

Monthly Time Frame

Bearish Divergence (ADX) 

 Bearish AB=CD [2.236/.447] Pattern

 

 

Autochartist

 

 

Autochartist

H1 Time frame 

 

 

Autochartist

15 mi time frame 

 

 

Autochartist

30 min time frame 

 

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