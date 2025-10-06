Press review - page 112
News from MetaQuotes :
MetaQuotes Software Corp. to Participate in ABTEC
At the Arabian Banking Technology Exhibition & Conference (ABTEC), our company will showcase the MetaTrader 5 trading platform and present the latest developments for brokers and traders. The event will be held on April 8-9, 2014 in the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC).
ABTEC (http://www.abteclive.com) is a very important exhibition for technical experts of different financial institutions, with representatives of leading banks, exchanges and financial groups of the Middle East and North Africa region being among the participants. We hope that they will be very interested to understand how MetaTrader 5 can facilitate the start up and the management of a brokerage business and intend to provide a complete demonstration of the platform using real trading scenarios.
Arabian Banking Technology Exhibition & Conference (ABTEC)
Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC)
April 8-9, 2014
The Forex Guide to Fundamentals: Central Banks (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental traders keep a watchful eye on Central Banks and the policy decisions they make. These intuitions, through changes in monetary policy, not only can affect an underlying economy but by de facto currency rates as well. Today we will continue our look at market fundamentals by examining Central Banks and how their policy decisions can affect Forex prices.
Central Banks
Central Banks are institutions used by nations around the globe to assist in managing their country or region with the commercial banking industry, interest rates, and currency prices. Examples of active central banks include the Federal Reserve of the United States, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BOE), Bank of Canada, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The sphere of influence of a central bank may range from a single country such as the Reserve Bank of Australia or, represent policy created for a region or group of countries such as the ECB. Because of this, the actions of Central Banks have the ability to move markets and should be on every fundamental trader’s radar.
Central Banking Rates
Monetary Policy
Normally, a Central Bank will use the monetary tools at their disposal to meet their designated goals. Monetary policy describes the actions taken by a central bank to control the money supply inside of its designated region. Depending on the state of the economy, the fed may select to either take an expansionary or contractionary policy, with the supply of money being influenced by two specific methods.
During times of crisis or economic slowdown, central banks will normally look to expand their monetary policy. They can do this by expanding asset purchases which increases the monetary base and by also decreasing interest rates. The theory behind monetary expansionary is to make money available to banks and businesses in an attempt to increase growth and development. As a byproduct of an expansionary policy, fundamental indicators such as GDP are expected to grow and unemployment decline.
As the economy heats up, the Fed will consider taking on contractionary measures. At this point, the monetary base may begin to be restricted and interest rates can begin to increase. These actions make excess investment capital scares, and place a higher premium on lending. With less capital circulating, the economy is expected to contract and slow down. During a time of contraction, GDP is expected to decline and unemployment to contrarily increase.
Conversely, when central banks loosen monetary policy, this can cause a depreciation of their currency. Lower interest rates can cause lending to increase at lower prices. As well expanding central bank balance sheets can create an excess supply of a currency. With a new larger supply of a currency and with demand being low this can cause prices to drop.
Policy Decisions
Policy decisions and economic releases from Central Banks will occur sporadically throughout the month. The best way to track upcoming news is through the use of a good economic calendar. As these decisions are made, it is also important to track the movements of the market!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video August 2013
newdigital, 2013.08.26 08:4082. How Central Banks Move the Forex Market
A lesson on how the central banks of the world participate in the foreign exchange market and move the forex market up and down for their economic benefit.
The US dollar had a successful week, rising against most currencies thanks to a hawkish move from the Federal Reserve. German Ifo Business Climate, Inflation data in the UK, US consumer sentiment and housing data as well as jobless claims are the highlight events . Here is an outlook on the main market-movers this week.
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Pound: Bullish
GOLD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Bearish
Gold Finds Reaction Area; End of Week Bounce?
USDJPY Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Neutral
USDJPY expected volatility has collapsed to levels not seen since November 15, 2012 – a contrarian reading
Turkish FX Market Unmoved by Twitter Ban (based on forexmagnates article)
Industry estimates suggest that there are over 10 million users of twitter in Turkey, the country has an internet savvy population with over 40% using Facebook. However, the county’s investor community has been slow to adopt the new generation of communication channels for news and sharing of trade ideas. “Turkish traders are slightly old-fashioned when you compare them to those in western countries,” explained Saffet Ulker, a spokesperson for Integral Menkul, one of Turkey’s largest currency derivatives broker.
Brokers in Turkey saw little or no impact in trading activity, “It was business as normal,” explained one Istanbul-based FX broker.
To the advantage of traders in Turkey, twitter is not as prominent or widely used, otherwise things could get tough for the trading community. One Istanbul trader commented to Forex Magnates about the use of social media: “twitter is common in Turkey, but it’s used to check the latest political news, for trading I commonly use news sites to stay on top of what data is due and the effects of it.”
India’s forex reserves jump by $1.83 billion (based on thehindu article)
India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by $1.83 billion to $297.28 billion for the week ended March 14, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
This is the third consecutive week of increase in the country’s forex reserves as overseas investors poured in money in local bonds and stock markets.
According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $1.84 billion to $269.81 billion.
Foreign currency assets, expressed in US dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies held in reserve such as the pound sterling, euro and yen.
The value of special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $2.6 million to $4.47 billion during the week under review. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $1.1 million to $2.01 billion.
The value of gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.97 billion.
EURUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Neutral
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
US Economic Data, Fed-Speak Calendar at the Forefront for Price Action