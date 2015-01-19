Borsa Istanbul Derivatives Market (VIOP) Is Now Open to MetaTrader 5 Users
Is there any attempt to adapt MT5 also for stock markets in BIST?
Thanks.
kemalturgay:Isn't what this topic was about ?
Thanks.
Is there any attempt to adapt MT5 also for stock markets in BIST?
Thanks.
angevoyageur:
Isn't what this topic was about ?
Isn't what this topic was about ?
VIOP is the futures and options market under the BIST framework ...
The stocks are traded in the different market under BIST.
I think that this announcement is only about the VIOP, not about the stock market.
kemalturgay:You can be right. Better thing to do is to ask directly to Metaquotes.
VIOP is the futures and options market under the BIST framework ...
The stocks are traded in the different market under BIST.
I think that this announcement is only about the VIOP, not about the stock market.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We are pleased to announce the integration of MetaTrader 5 trading platform with Borsa Istanbul. With the release of the updated MetaTrader 5 Gateway to Borsa Istanbul, brokers and traders receive the complete functionality for performing trading operations in VIOP section (futures and options) directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
Borsa Istanbul (BIST) is the only stock exchange in Turkey. It was established in April 2013 as a result of uniting of Istanbul Stock Exchange (ISE), Istanbul Gold Exchange (IGE) and Derivatives Exchange of Turkey (TurkDEX) in order to manage trading activity more efficiently and turn Istanbul into a regional financial center. By the end of the last year, Borsa Istanbul's VIOP section had reached a record high with 3 billion Turkish liras of daily trading value. There is a total of 280 BIST members. With MetaTrader 5, any of them can offer a new level of trading to its customers.
MetaTrader 5 is an advanced ecosystem featuring numerous useful services - from automated copying of deals to buying ready-made trading robots in the Market. All these innovations are now available to Borsa Istanbul traders as well. To start working at the exchange, they only need to download MetaTrader 5 and select a broker who has already purchased MetaTrader 5 Gateway to Borsa Istanbul.