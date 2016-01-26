MetaQuotes Software to show its latest developments and services at iFX EXPO Asia 2016

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Our company will demonstrate its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO Asia 2016 event to be held on January 26 to the 28 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.


MetaQuotes Software to show its latest developments and services at iFX EXPO Asia 2016


At the event, we will present our latest development — the MetaTrader 4 web platform that allows trading in the financial markets via any web browser. The latest enhancements in the MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and the updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile applications for iOS and Android will also be presented in full. Besides, we will showcase all the new developments of the popular services for traders:

  • Trading signals allowing you to automatically copy the trades of experienced traders,
  • MetaTrader Market — the world's largest online store of trading robots and technical indicators containing more than 6 600 applications for MetaTrader 4/5,
  • The virtual hosting built into both platforms allows trading robots and signals to work around the clock with minimum delays in executing trades.

We invite everyone to visit our booth #31. This is a great opportunity to experience our latest developments and answer all your questions. See you at the event!

iFX EXPO Asia
26-28 January 2016
Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

iFX EXPO Asia 2016
  • www.ifxexpo.com
As client acquisition becomes increasingly costly, forex and binary option brokers are invited to learn how to use automation to speed client processing, automate trading data processing and reduce clients' churn rate. In this workshop we will expose:  1. How brokers can easily implement automation  2. Measure the effect on volume  3. Adapt...
 
MQ is very great.. !!
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