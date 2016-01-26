MetaQuotes Software to show its latest developments and services at iFX EXPO Asia 2016
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Our company will demonstrate its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO Asia 2016 event to be held on January 26 to the 28 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.
At the event, we will present our latest development — the MetaTrader 4 web platform that allows trading in the financial markets via any web browser. The latest enhancements in the MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and the updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile applications for iOS and Android will also be presented in full. Besides, we will showcase all the new developments of the popular services for traders:
We invite everyone to visit our booth #31. This is a great opportunity to experience our latest developments and answer all your questions. See you at the event!
iFX EXPO Asia
26-28 January 2016
Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre