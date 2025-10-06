Press review - page 108
The yen is the winner of a turbulent trading week which saw new highs for the euro and the kiwi. The first rate decision by Janet Yellen is the main event. Among other highlights are the German Economic Sentiment, speeches by heads of central banks, UK employment data, as well as US employment and housing data. These are the main market movers on Forex calendar. Here is an outlook on the influential events for the coming week.
EURUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Neutral
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
The yen rose against the dollar and the euro on Friday as safe haven demand was bolstered by fears over an economic slowdown in China and tensions over the crisis in Ukraine, ahead of a referendum in Crimea.
Monday, March 17
Tuesday, March 18
- The euro zone is to release data on consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation.
- Canada is to produce data on foreign investments.
Wednesday, March 19
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes
of its latest policy meeting, which contain valuable insights into
economic conditions from the bank’s perspective.
- The ZEW Institute is to release its closely watched report on German economic sentiment, a leading indicator of economic health.
- The U.S. is to produce data on consumer inflation, in addition to reports on building permits and housing starts.
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is to speak at an event in London.
Thursday, March 20
- Japan is to publish data on the trade balance, the
difference in value between imports and exports. Meanwhile, Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is to speak at an event in Tokyo.
U.K. is to release official data on the change in the number of people
unemployed and the unemployment rate, as well as data on average
earnings and public sector borrowing. Meanwhile, the Bank of England is
to publish the minutes of its most recent policy setting meeting.
- The ZEW Institute is to publish a report on economic expectations in Switzerland, a leading indicator of economic health.
- Canada is to release data on wholesale sales.
Friday, March 21
- Germany is to release data on producer price inflation.
- BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is to speak at an event in Tokyo.
- The Swiss National Bank is to announce its libor rate. The bank is also to publish its quarterly monetary policy assessment.
- Political leaders and finance ministers from the EU are to hold the first day of an economic summit in Brussels.
U.K. is to release private sector data on industrial order
expectations. The U.K. government is to make its annual budget
statement.
The yen ended the week at two-week highs against the dollar on Friday, as concerns over slowing growth in China and heightened tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine underpinned safe haven demand.
Thursday, March 20
- Japan is to publish data on the trade balance, the
difference in value between imports and exports. Meanwhile, Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is to speak at an event in Tokyo; his
comments will be closely watched.
Friday, March 21
- BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is to speak at an event in Tokyo.
The dollar ended the week close to two-and-a-half year lows against the traditional safe haven Swiss franc as a combination of fears over the crisis in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy sapped risk appetite.
Thursday, March 20
- The ZEW Institute is to publish a report on economic expectations in Switzerland, a leading indicator of economic health.
The U.S. dollar moved higher against the Canadian dollar on Friday as investors shied away from risk sensitive currencies amid ongoing concerns over the crisis in Ukraine and slowing growth in China.
- Canada is to publish data on manufacturing sales. Later
Tuesday, BoC Governor Steven Poloz is to speak, his comments will be
closely watched.
Thursday, March 20
- Canada is to release data on wholesale sales.
Friday, March 21
The New Zealand ended the week close to an 11-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates and said it will end stimulus measures earlier than expected.
Thursday, March 20
- Later Wednesday, New Zealand is to publish data
on fourth quarter gross domestic product, the broadest indicator of
economic activity and the leading indicator of economic growth.
The Australian dollar ended Friday’s session little changed against its U.S. counterpart, as investors were reluctant to make big moves ahead of Sunday's closely-watched referendum in Ukraine’s Crimea region.
Monday, March 17
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes
of its latest policy meeting, which contain valuable insights into
economic conditions from the bank’s perspective.
Thursday, March 20
The pound ended the week little changed against the dollar on Friday as concerns over the crisis in Ukraine and fears over an economic slowdown in China dampened risk appetite.
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is to speak at an event in London.
Thursday, March 20
- The U.K. is to release official data on the change in
the number of people unemployed and the unemployment rate, as well as
data on average earnings and public sector borrowing. Meanwhile, the
Bank of England is to publish the minutes of its most recent policy
setting meeting.
Friday, March 21
- The U.K. is to release private sector data on
industrial order expectations. The U.K. government is to make its annual
budget statement.
