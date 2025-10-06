Press review - page 104
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
GOLD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Bearish
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Bullish
Forex Fundamentals - Weekly Outlook Mar. 10-14
The US dollar and the Japanese yen were sold off as the market mood improved. Will we see more falls? Rate decisions in Japan and New Zealand, US employment and retail figures as well as PPI and Consumer confidence are the major events on our calendar. Here is an outlook on the highlights of this week.
2013-03-08 02:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
China February Exports Plunge; Import Growth Accelerates
Chinese exports declined unexpectedly, while growth in imports accelerated in February, taking the trade balance surprisingly to a negative zone.
Exports declined sharply by 18.1 percent, reversing the 10.6 percent increase in January, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Saturday. The decline was in contrast to a 7.5 percent rise forecast by economists.
On the other hand, imports grew 10.1 percent, when growth was forecast to slow to 7.6 percent from 10 percent.
Consequently, the trade balance showed a deficit of $22.98 billion compared to a surplus of $31.86 billion seen in January. Economists were expecting a surplus of $14.5 billion.
The trade figures for January and February are usually distorted by long Lunar New Year holiday.
Forex Fundamentals - Weekly outlook: March 10 - 14
The dollar rose to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and pulled back from two-and-a-half year lows against the euro after data showed that the U.S. jobs report for February came in ahead of expectations.
Monday, March 10
- Japan is to release data on the current account, as well as revised data on fourth quarter economic growth.
- In the euro zone, France is to produce data on industrial production.
- Switzerland
is to publish data on retail sales, the government measure of consumer
spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
Wednesday, March 12
- Australia is to produce private sector data on business confidence.
Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish
its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic conditions and
the factors affecting the bank’s decision. The announcement is to be
followed by a press conference.
- In the euro zone, Germany is to release data on the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
U.K. is to publish data on manufacturing production. Meanwhile, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney and several monetary policy committee
members are to testify on inflation and the economic outlook before
Parliament's Treasury Committee.
Thursday, March 13
- Australia is to release private sector data on consumer sentiment, as well as official data on home loans.
- Japan is to publish its BSI manufacturing index and a report on tertiary industry activity.
- The U.K. is to produce data on the trade balance.
- The euro zone is to release data on industrial production.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand is to announce its benchmark interest rate
and publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision. The
announcement is to be followed by a press conference.
Friday, March 14
- Japan is to publish data on core machinery orders.
Elsewhere, China is to produce data on industrial production and fixed
asset investment.
- Australia is to publish data on the
change in the number of people employed and the unemployment rate, as
well as a private sector report on inflation expectations.
- RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler is to testify before the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee, in Wellington.
- The ECB is to publish its monthly bulletin, which looks at current and future economic conditions from the bank’s perspective.
U.S. is to release data on retail sales and import prices, in addition
to the weekly government report on initial jobless claims.
USD/JPY Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 10 - 14
The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen in six-weeks on Friday after the U.S. employment report for February came in ahead of expectations.
- Japan is to release data on the current account, as well as revised data on fourth quarter economic growth.
Wednesday, March 12
- The BoJ is to announce its benchmark interest rate and
publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision. The
announcement is to be followed by a press conference.
Thursday, March 13
- Japan is to publish its BSI manufacturing index and a report on tertiary industry activity.
Friday, March 14
- Japan is to publish data on core machinery orders.
U.S. is to release data on retail sales and import prices, in addition
to the weekly government report on initial jobless claims.
USD/CHF Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 10 - 14
The dollar trimmed back losses against the Swiss franc on Friday after data showed that U.S. jobs growth exceeded forecasts in February, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to unwind its economic stimulus program.
- Switzerland is to publish data on retail sales, the
government measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority
of overall economic activity.
Friday, March 14
- The U.S. is to release data on retail sales and import
prices, in addition to the weekly government report on initial jobless
claims.
The U.S. dollar jumped higher against the Canadian dollar on Friday after the U.S. jobs report for February came in ahead of expectations while Canada’s jobs report was unexpectedly weak.
- Canada is to release data on building starts.
Friday, March 14
- Canada is to release data on new house price inflation.
U.S. is to release data on retail sales and import prices, in addition
to the weekly government report on initial jobless claims.