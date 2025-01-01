- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
对于指定probability，函数通过mu和sigma参数计算逆逻辑斯谛分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathQuantileLogistic(
参数
概率
[in] 随机变量值概率。
probability[]
[in] 随机变量概率值数组。
mu
[in] 分布的平均参数。
sigma
[in] 分布的比例参数。
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算。
log_mode
[in] 计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算。
error_code
[out] 获得错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 四分位数值数组。