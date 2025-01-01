MathRandomF
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomF(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.
|
bool MathRandomF(
Parameters
nu1
[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
nu2
[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.