MathRandomF

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomF(

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.

bool MathRandomF(

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

nu1

[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

nu2

[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.