MathMomentsF

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters.

double MathMomentsF(

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

nu1

[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

nu2

[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

mean

[out] Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out] Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.