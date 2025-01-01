MathQuantileF

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileF(

const double probability,

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileF(

const double probability,

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qf() in R.

double MathQuantileF(

const double& probability[],

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileF(

const double& probability[],

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

nu1

[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

nu2

[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if lower_tail=false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.