- MathProbabilityDensityF
- MathCumulativeDistributionF
- MathQuantileF
- MathRandomF
- MathMomentsF
MathProbabilityDensityF
Calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityF(
|
double MathProbabilityDensityF(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the df() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityF(
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityF(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
nu1
[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
nu2
[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.