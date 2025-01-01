DocumentationSections
For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathQuantileBinomial(
   const double  probability,    // probability value of random variable occurrence
   const double  n,              // parameter of the distribution (number of tests)
   const double  p,              // parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test)
   const bool    tail,           // flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability
   const bool    log_mode,       // flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

double  MathQuantileBinomial(
   const double  probability,    // probability value of random variable occurrence
   const double  n,              // parameter of the distribution (number of tests)
   const double  p,              // parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbinom() in R.

double  MathQuantileBinomial(
   const double& probability[],  // array with probability values of random variable
   const double  n,              // parameter of the distribution (number of tests)
   const double  p,              // parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test)
   const bool    tail,           // flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability
   const bool    log_mode,       // flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability)
   double&       result[]        // array with values of quantiles
   );

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool  MathQuantileBinomial(
   const double& probability[],  // array with probability values of random variable
   const double  n,              // parameter of the distribution (number of tests)
   const double  p,              // parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test)
   double&       result[]        // array with values of quantiles
   );

Parameters

probability

[in]  Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in]  Array with probability values of random variable.

n

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (number of tests).

p

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).

tail

[in]  Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in]  Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out]  Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out]  Array with values of quantiles.