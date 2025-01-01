- MathProbabilityDensityBinomial
MathQuantileBinomial
For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileBinomial(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbinom() in R.
double MathQuantileBinomial(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
n
[in] Parameter of the distribution (number of tests).
p
[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.