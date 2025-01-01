CFuzzyVariable
Class for creating general fuzzy variables.
Description
Here, a fuzzy variable is created with the following parameters:
- maximum variable value;
- minimum variable value;
- fuzzy variable name;
- term set (set of all possible values, which a linguistic variable is capable of receiving).
Declaration
class CFuzzyVariable : public CNamedVariableImpl
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyvariable.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
INamedValue
INamedVariable
CNamedVariableImpl
CFuzzyVariable
Class methods
Class method
Description
Adds a single fuzzy term to a fuzzy variable.
Gets a fuzzy term by a specified name.
Gets and sets a maximum value for a fuzzy variable.
Gets and sets a minimum value for a fuzzy variable.
Gets and sets a list of fuzzy terms for the given fuzzy variable.
