MQL5 Reference Standard Library Mathematics Fuzzy Logic Fuzzy systems variables CFuzzyVariable 

CFuzzyVariable

Class for creating general fuzzy variables.  

Description

Here, a fuzzy variable is created with the following parameters:

  • maximum variable value;
  • minimum variable value;
  • fuzzy variable name;
  • term set (set of all possible values, which a linguistic variable is capable of receiving).  

Declaration

   class CFuzzyVariable : public CNamedVariableImpl

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyvariable.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      INamedValue

          INamedVariable

              CNamedVariableImpl

                  CFuzzyVariable

Class methods

AddTerm

Adds a single fuzzy term to a fuzzy variable.

GetTermByName

Gets a fuzzy term by a specified name.

Max

Gets and sets a maximum value for a fuzzy variable.

Min

Gets and sets a minimum value for a fuzzy variable.

Terms

Gets and sets a list of fuzzy terms for the given fuzzy variable.

Values

Gets and sets a list of fuzzy terms for the given fuzzy variable.

