MQL5 Reference Standard Library Mathematics Fuzzy Logic Fuzzy systems Mamdani system 

Mamdani system

Output variable values in the Mamdani system are set using fuzzy terms.

Description

Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
  • Y — output variable;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
  • d — output variable value;
  • W — rule weight.

Class methods

Class method  

Description

AggregationMethod

Sets the type of conditions aggregation

Calculate

Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system

DefuzzificationMethod

Sets defuzzification method type

EmptyRule

Creates an empty fuzzy Mamdani rule based on the current system  

ImplicationMethod

Sets a type of the system implication operator

Output

Gets the list of fuzzy Mamdani output variables.

OutputByName

Gets a fuzzy Mamdani output variable by a specified name.

ParseRule

Creates a fuzzy Mamdani rule based on a specified line.

Rules

Returns the list of fuzzy Mamdani rules.

Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzySystem

Input, AndMethod, AndMethod, OrMethod, OrMethod, InputByName, Fuzzify