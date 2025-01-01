- AggregationMethod
- Calculate
- DefuzzificationMethod
- EmptyRule
- ImplicationMethod
- Output
- OutputByName
- ParseRule
- Rules
Mamdani system
Output variable values in the Mamdani system are set using fuzzy terms.
Description
Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:
where:
- X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
- Y — output variable;
- a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
- d — output variable value;
- W — rule weight.
Class methods
|
Class method
|
Description
|
Sets the type of conditions aggregation
|
Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system
|
Sets defuzzification method type
|
Creates an empty fuzzy Mamdani rule based on the current system
|
Sets a type of the system implication operator
|
Gets the list of fuzzy Mamdani output variables.
|
Gets a fuzzy Mamdani output variable by a specified name.
|
Creates a fuzzy Mamdani rule based on a specified line.
|
Returns the list of fuzzy Mamdani rules.
|
Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzySystem
Input, AndMethod, AndMethod, OrMethod, OrMethod, InputByName, Fuzzify