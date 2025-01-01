Mamdani system

Output variable values in the Mamdani system are set using fuzzy terms.

Description

Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;

Y — output variable;

a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;

d — output variable value;

W — rule weight.

Class methods

Class method Description AggregationMethod Sets the type of conditions aggregation Calculate Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system DefuzzificationMethod Sets defuzzification method type EmptyRule Creates an empty fuzzy Mamdani rule based on the current system ImplicationMethod Sets a type of the system implication operator Output Gets the list of fuzzy Mamdani output variables. OutputByName Gets a fuzzy Mamdani output variable by a specified name. ParseRule Creates a fuzzy Mamdani rule based on a specified line. Rules Returns the list of fuzzy Mamdani rules.