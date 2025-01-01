DocumentationSections
Sets the number of items shown on the control.

bool  TotalView(
   const int  value      // number of items shown
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  The number of items shown on the control.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The number of shown items can be specified only at once.