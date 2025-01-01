MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCListViewOnScrollLineDown CreateOnEventTotalViewAddItemSelectSelectByTextSelectByValueValueCreateRowOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnItemClickRedrawRowStateCheckView OnScrollLineDown The virtual handler of the VScroll (vertical scroll) dependent control "ScrollLineDown" (vertical scroll line down) internal event. virtual bool OnScrollLineDown() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. OnVScrollHide OnScrollLineUp