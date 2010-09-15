CodeBaseSections
Indicators

EndOfBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

karceWZROKIEM
Views:
37038
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
EndOfBar.mq4 (4.11 KB) view
This indicator gives You information about timeleft to end of the Current bar.

If time left is less than seconds specified in param than red info is shown near the ClosePrice.



