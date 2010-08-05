Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Heat Map MultiColor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 47618
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hottest zones.
The indicator shows a gradient of colors from Cold to Hot.
Blue to Red
Yellow to OrangeRed
White to Grey.
** ** ** * ** * *** SETTINGS ** ** **** ** * **
- HMPeriod : the number of bars included in the count
- Scale : the size of each zone.
- NbZone : the number of zones to create.
- Cold : the color of the coldest zones.
- Hot : the color of the hottest zones.
earlyOpenTrend
simple and successful, multiple functionsRich quickly with the lowest DD
Use this Ea with an extreme attention, i got this amazing result searching to optimise setting several days. Work the best on Eur/Usd timeframe M5 long&short
Syntax checker
Check a MetaQuotes Language 4 program for basic syntax errors like unbalanced braces, parentheses, brackets,.single and double quote, and multi line comment symbol pairs.Kolier Market Sessions Indicator
KMSI is short for Kolier Market Sessions Indicator. It can be use to check time periods of market sessions.