Indicators

Heat Map MultiColor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
47618
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hottest zones.

The indicator shows a gradient of colors from Cold to Hot.

Blue to Red


Yellow to OrangeRed



White to Grey.

** ** ** * ** * *** SETTINGS ** ** **** ** * **

  • HMPeriod : the number of bars included in the count
  • Scale : the size of each zone.
  • NbZone : the number of zones to create.
  • Cold : the color of the coldest zones.
  • Hot : the color of the hottest zones.
