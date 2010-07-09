An expert advisor designed to open and close respective orders at the first parabolic SAR signal. Its performance depends on the custom parameters of stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, lot size for opening trades and more. Note: You need to change the SAR indicator "Step" and "maximum" value/s to that of the EA in order to match the EA operation with that of the SAR indicator. But this is just for visual purposes as the EA does'nt need the indicator in order to work. e.g. if you are using the default step setting for the EA (0.001) you might get a false impression that the EA didnt open an order when the SAR indicator with its default step setting (0.02) showed a signal but in reality the virtual SAR with a step setting of 0.001 had'nt yet shown a signal. If no order was opened and the journal displayed an error as to why, thats when action needs to be taken. Always check this page for updates thank you !!!. This version: contains an extra parameter called StopMult that can either be set to 10 or 1. Set the value to 10 if in your strategy tester no trades are opened within a month. This solves incompatibility with some brokers e.g. for forex.com set it to 1 while for alpari and finexo leave it at 10. We have only confirmed settings with the three brokers. Please update via comments more stopmult settings for other brokers.



The below report is from a Finexo account.





Strategy Tester Report

pSAR bug 3

Finexo-Real (Build 226)

Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen) Period 30 Minutes (M30) 2010.01.04 02:30 - 2010.06.20 23:30 (2010.01.01 - 2010.06.21) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters ToDonateContact="admin@forexyangu.com"; StopLoss=90; TakeProfit=20; Lots=10; Slippage=5; Caution="Advanced settings follow. Dont change if you dont know what you are doing."; Step=0.001; Maximum=0.2; StopMultExplained="Improves broker compatibility"; StopMultCaution="10 and 1 are the only known values for StopMult"; StopMult=10; ContactMe="admin@forexyangu.com";

Bars in test 5906 Ticks modelled 13972529 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 7997









Initial deposit 10000.00







Total net profit 106621.64 Gross profit 147443.80 Gross loss -40822.15 Profit factor 3.61 Expected payoff 1545.24



Absolute drawdown 1316.32 Maximal drawdown 18684.41 (32.35%) Relative drawdown 48.61% (11109.22)

Total trades 69 Short positions (won %) 35 (100.00%) Long positions (won %) 34 (88.24%)

Profit trades (% of total) 65 (94.20%) Loss trades (% of total) 4 (5.80%) Largest profit trade 2343.41 loss trade -10212.07 Average profit trade 2268.37 loss trade -10205.54 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 24 (54387.37) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-10212.07) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 54387.37 (24) consecutive loss (count of losses) -10212.07 (1) Average consecutive wins 13 consecutive losses 1

