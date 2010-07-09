Join our fan page
psar bug 3 - expert for MetaTrader 4
An expert advisor designed to open and close respective orders at the
first parabolic SAR signal. Its performance depends on the custom
parameters of stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, lot size for
opening trades and more. Note: You
need to change the
SAR indicator "Step" and "maximum" value/s to that of the EA in order to
match the EA operation with that of the SAR indicator. But this is just
for visual purposes as the EA does'nt need the indicator in order to
work. e.g. if you are using the default step setting for the EA (0.001)
you might get a false impression that the EA didnt open an order when
the SAR indicator with its default step setting (0.02) showed a signal
but in reality the virtual SAR with a step setting of 0.001 had'nt yet
shown a signal. If no order
was opened and the journal displayed an error as to why, thats when
action needs to be taken. Always
This version: contains an extra parameter called StopMult that can either be set to 10 or 1. Set the value to 10 if in your strategy tester no trades are opened within a month. This solves incompatibility with some brokers e.g. for forex.com set it to 1 while for alpari and finexo leave it at 10. We have only confirmed settings with the three brokers. Please update via comments more stopmult settings for other brokers.

The below report is from a Finexo account.
The below report is from a Finexo account.
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2010.01.04 02:30 - 2010.06.20 23:30 (2010.01.01 - 2010.06.21)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|ToDonateContact="admin@forexyangu.com"; StopLoss=90; TakeProfit=20; Lots=10; Slippage=5; Caution="Advanced settings follow. Dont change if you dont know what you are doing."; Step=0.001; Maximum=0.2; StopMultExplained="Improves broker compatibility"; StopMultCaution="10 and 1 are the only known values for StopMult"; StopMult=10; ContactMe="admin@forexyangu.com";
|Bars in test
|5906
|Ticks modelled
|13972529
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|7997
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|106621.64
|Gross profit
|147443.80
|Gross loss
|-40822.15
|Profit factor
|3.61
|Expected payoff
|1545.24
|Absolute drawdown
|1316.32
|Maximal drawdown
|18684.41 (32.35%)
|Relative drawdown
|48.61% (11109.22)
|Total trades
|69
|Short positions (won %)
|35 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (88.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|65 (94.20%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (5.80%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2343.41
|loss trade
|-10212.07
|Average
|profit trade
|2268.37
|loss trade
|-10205.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|24 (54387.37)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-10212.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|54387.37 (24)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-10212.07 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|13
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
Plots price level and open positions from the IFR trading pages provided via the FXNews program offered to accounts registered with OANDA's FXTrade and FXGame platforms.Market-Heart-Beat
The indicator will show how many ticks occurred every minute of an hour and the number of points.
This indicator uses the position and direction of 7 pairs to gauge the overall effect that (by default) the USD currency may have on the pair that you are trading. Base currency can be changed.Daily Opening EA (needs improvement ideas!)
A slightly different EA based off daily opening breaks.