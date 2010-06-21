Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_Support - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24593
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
FSC EA + SDL EA
Forex Second Chance EA is a modification of Moving Average Convergence Divergence EA. Here, I have included "TrendShift" to the parameters and it is doing good.Candles Ratio
The indicator displays the ratio of lengths of the bodies last N candles
Trending or Ranging and Trend Strength Indicator
The indicator shows the power of the trend that is in place and whether a pair is trending or ranging. Many user adjustable variables.Good EA but needs FridayClose to perform better
I got this EA from a friend. It is based on the previous day's open and close price, but I would want it to close all trade on friday at a certain time.