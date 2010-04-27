Join our fan page
EA Moving Average_Money - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 21150
Here is one of the backtest( Backtest June 2009 to April 2010), the equity is larger than balance, LOL
I am using Moving_Average from mt4 and also Money Management from https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/123914
I did change a bit of the code to combine them all. The Money Management code I changed from using AccountBalance() to AccountFreeMargin() to count the stoploss
The reason I post here is for all to comment and to improve. Don't try use on live account.
Need more time to enhance it and test on demo
