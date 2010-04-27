Description:



Here is one of the backtest( Backtest June 2009 to April 2010), the equity is larger than balance, LOL

I am using Moving_Average from mt4 and also Money Management from https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/123914

I did change a bit of the code to combine them all. The Money Management code I changed from using AccountBalance() to AccountFreeMargin() to count the stoploss

The reason I post here is for all to comment and to improve. Don't try use on live account.

Need more time to enhance it and test on demo

Image:





