CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EA Moving Average_Money - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
21150
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Here is one of the backtest( Backtest June 2009 to April 2010), the equity is larger than balance, LOL

I am using Moving_Average from mt4 and also Money Management from https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/123914
I did change a bit of the code to combine them all. The Money Management code I changed from using AccountBalance() to AccountFreeMargin() to count the stoploss
The reason I post here is for all to comment and to improve. Don't try use on live account.

Need more time to enhance it and test on demo

Image:


Alert at Order Closing Alert at Order Closing

The indicator alerts at order closing, and reports about its profit.

Instrument 2 Instrument 2

Displaying of any instrument, synchronisation on bars or on days.

EA_Email - send an e-mail on your account details every xx minutes EA_Email - send an e-mail on your account details every xx minutes

This EA will send an e-mail about your account details every xx minutes.

SVS_Oscillator SVS_Oscillator

The Variant of the oscillator. Entry on change the sign (intersection 0 axise ) . It Is Painted depending on positions of the indicator for 0 axises (+or-) for two senior periods to the current. The Example: m1 red if m5+ m15- , м1 crimson if m5+ m15+.