Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PivotCustomTime - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 27927
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator PivotCustomTime.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8398
AutoDayFibs
Indicator AutoDayFibs.ASCTrend1sig V2
ASCTrend1sig
Monitor rynku v2
The indicator displays in a separate subwindow of the chart the current symbol, Bid/Ask prices, the current swap, the expected deposit for long/short position as well as the floating spread for the symbol and the remaining time until the candle completion of the current timeframe... Let's seeTrend
Trend indicator. It adapts to the history, unfortunately redraws.