CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PivotCustomTime - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文
Views:
27927
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator PivotCustomTime.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8398

AutoDayFibs AutoDayFibs

Indicator AutoDayFibs.

ASCTrend1sig V2 ASCTrend1sig V2

ASCTrend1sig

Monitor rynku v2 Monitor rynku v2

The indicator displays in a separate subwindow of the chart the current symbol, Bid/Ask prices, the current swap, the expected deposit for long/short position as well as the floating spread for the symbol and the remaining time until the candle completion of the current timeframe... Let's see

Trend Trend

Trend indicator. It adapts to the history, unfortunately redraws.