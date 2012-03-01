Join our fan page
Trading signals module based on Candles_Smoothed indicator - library for MetaTrader 5
The signal is formed when a bar is closing. The moment, when a candlestick formed by Candles_Smoothed changes its color, indicates the time for market entry.
Place Candles_Smoothed.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_catalogue\MQL5\Indicators.
Creation of a trading robot based on this trading signals module has nothing special in it. It has been described in details in the article "MQL5 Wizard for Dummies". The general idea of creating a trading signals module has been described in the article "Simple Trading Systems Using Semaphore Indicators".
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/829
