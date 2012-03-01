CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Trading signals module based on WPRSIsignal indicator - library for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6268
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
wprsisignal.mq5 (6.83 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals\
wprsisignal.mqh (12.79 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
expm_wprsisignal.mq5 (7.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The signal is formed when a bar is closing. WPRSIsignal indicator's color arrow serves as a market entry signal.

Place WPRSIsignal.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_catalogue\MQL5\Indicators.

Creation of a trading robot based on this trading signals module has nothing special in it. It has been described in details in the article "MQL5 Wizard for Dummies". The general idea of creating a trading signals module has been described in the article "Simple Trading Systems Using Semaphore Indicators".

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Deals examples on the chart

Fig.1. Deals examples on the chart

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig.2. Test results chart

Fig.2. Test results chart

Note:

The Expert Advisor generated using MQL5 Wizard chooses the moments for opening and closing positions based on the results of the "voting" of trading signals added during the Expert Advisor creation. The main trading signals module (containing all added ones) also takes part in the "voting" but its LongCondition() and ShortCondition() methods always return 0.

Since the smoothing by the number of present modules (basic one + one additional module) is performed during the "votes" calculation, threshold values should be indicated considering this fact. For this reason, Signal_ThresholdOpen and Signal_ThresholdClose values must be set to 40=(0+80)/2 and 20=(0+40)/2, respectively, after creation of the Expert Advisor code using MQL5 Wizard.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/843

Trading signals module based on Candles_Smoothed indicator Trading signals module based on Candles_Smoothed indicator

Trading signals module for MQL5 Wizard. The moment, when a candlestick formed by Candles_Smoothed changes its color, indicates the time for market entry.

Trading signals module based on PriceChannel_Stop indicator Trading signals module based on PriceChannel_Stop indicator

Trading signals module for MQL5 Wizard. The moment, when PriceChannel_Stop indicator changes its color, indicates the time for market entry.

CFastFile - class for working with uchar array as a virtual file CFastFile - class for working with uchar array as a virtual file

The CFastFile eliminates the need for an intermediate writing of data to the physical file on disk. It provides the significant acceleration when working with data.

Trading signals module based on ColorJFatl indicator Trading signals module based on ColorJFatl indicator

Trading signals module for MQL5 Wizard. The moment, when ColorJFatl indicator changes its color, indicates the time for market entry.