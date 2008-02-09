CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Hour - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
14263
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Hour.mq4 (2.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: не указан

Hour indicator.


Adaptosctry Adaptosctry

Adaptosctry indicator. Works with indicator FATL.

Graal-Crossmuvingi Graal-Crossmuvingi

Advosor Graal-Crossmuvingi. Uses indicators Momentum and Ma.

DT_ZZ_optimized DT_ZZ_optimized

Optimized variant of the indicator DT_ZZ by klot.

Smoothed ADX by John Ehlers Smoothed ADX by John Ehlers

There are many algorithms of smoothing. This given indicator is for smoothing of standard indicator ADX. The code was translated from Easy Language.