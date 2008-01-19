Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18440
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)
SMA Crossover Signal indicator.
SMA Crossover Signal indicator.
Laguerre MinusDi
Indicator Laguerre MinusDi.Linear Price Bar
Indicator Linear Price Bar.
Laguerre RSI
Indicator Laguerre RSI.EMAOsMA
Indicator EMA OsMA.