CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XprofuterDD & XprofuterOverlay - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
20608
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified

Draws on the schedule possible behaviour of the price.

Filter_AO Filter_AO

Filter AO helps to filter flet.

Pivot Lines TimeZone Pivot Lines TimeZone

The indicator showing a maximum and a minimum of pregoing day.

Custom Aroon Up & Dn Custom Aroon Up & Dn

Indicator Custom Aroon Up & Dn.

Dynamic trend cleaned up Dynamic trend cleaned up

The indicator shows points BUY and SELL.