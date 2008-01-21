CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JMA_StarLight - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12477
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
JMA_StarLight.mq4 (12.36 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Weld

JMA StarLight indicator.



Laguerre PlusDi Laguerre PlusDi

Indicator Laguerre PlusDi.

HiLo Activator HiLo Activator

Indicator HiLo Activator.

Highs Lows Signal Alert Highs Lows Signal Alert

Indicator Highs Lows Signal Alert.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1 StepMA_Stoch_KV1

Indicator StepMA Stoch KV1.