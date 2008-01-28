CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DT-RSI-Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
18980
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
DT-RSI-Sig.mq4 (5.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: klot.

DT-RSI-Sig indicator.



Average Size Bar Average Size Bar

Indicator Average Size Bar

Avg Daily Range Avg Daily Range

Indicator Avg Daily Range

Tick Collector TickSave Tick Collector TickSave

The Expert Advisor collects tick history for specified symbols into csv-files.

EqualVolumeBars EqualVolumeBars

The Expert Advisor creates equivolume charts using tick history.