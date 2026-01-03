Join our fan page
Timeframe to short name - script for MetaTrader 5
This function gives me the shortened names of the timeframes
Example:
"M1" instead of "PERIOD_M1"
void OnStart() { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = Period(); string result = GetTimeframeShortName(timeframe); Comment(result); Print(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| function to get timeframe short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetTimeframeShortName(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1: return "M1"; case PERIOD_M2: return "M2"; case PERIOD_M3: return "M3"; case PERIOD_M4: return "M4"; case PERIOD_M5: return "M5"; case PERIOD_M6: return "M6"; case PERIOD_M10: return "M10"; case PERIOD_M12: return "M12"; case PERIOD_M15: return "M15"; case PERIOD_M20: return "M20"; case PERIOD_M30: return "M30"; case PERIOD_H1: return "H1"; case PERIOD_H2: return "H2"; case PERIOD_H3: return "H3"; case PERIOD_H4: return "H4"; case PERIOD_H6: return "H6"; case PERIOD_H8: return "H8"; case PERIOD_H12: return "H12"; case PERIOD_D1: return "D1"; case PERIOD_W1: return "W1"; case PERIOD_MN1: return "MN1"; default: return ""; } }
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/43357
