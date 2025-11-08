CodeBaseSections
ATR Cycles - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Ryan L Johnson
This indicator is a volatility filter based  on:

  • A fast ATR (average true range),
  • a middle ATR, and
  • a slow ATR.

The indicator does not predict directional bias of price.

The indicator merely shows where volatility is sufficiently high enough (at the wave crests) for trading.

It is a zigzag which creates new zigzag turning points based on passing a volatility threshold

It is a script to display the time remaining until next bar arrives.

A simple Expert Advisor that trades when the price forms the "Three From Within" pattern.

The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.