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Simple_Three_Inside_Pattern_EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

MrBrooklin
MrBrooklin

MrBrooklin

16 codes 1 topic 2103 comments
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A simple Expert Advisor that trades only when the price movement has formed a Three From Within pattern. There are two patterns of the pattern.

1. "Three From Inside" Up (Fig. 1) :
This is a three candle pattern where the first candle is a long bearish candle, the second is a small bullish candle that trades inside the first candle, and the third is a long bullish candle that closes above the high of the first candle.

2. "Three from inside" down (Fig. 2) :

This is such a pattern consisting of three candles in which, the first candle is a long bullish candle, the second candle is a small bearish candle that trades inside the first candle and the third candle is a long bearish candle that closes below the low of the first candle.


During trading, the Expert Advisor can open only one long or one short position.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49448

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