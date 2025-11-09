A simple Expert Advisor that trades only when the price movement has formed a Three From Within pattern. There are two patterns of the pattern.

1. "Three From Inside" Up (Fig. 1) :

This is a three candle pattern where the first candle is a long bearish candle, the second is a small bullish candle that trades inside the first candle, and the third is a long bullish candle that closes above the high of the first candle.

2. "Three from inside" down (Fig. 2) :

This is such a pattern consisting of three candles in which, the first candle is a long bullish candle, the second candle is a small bearish candle that trades inside the first candle and the third candle is a long bearish candle that closes below the low of the first candle.

During trading, the Expert Advisor can open only one long or one short position.











