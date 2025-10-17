CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Sistemi Esperti

Indicator loader for strategy testing - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Visualizzazioni:
490
Valutazioni:
(1)
Pubblicato:
Scarica come ZIP, Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

There's a frustrating limitation with the Indicator strategy tester option as it enables a visual backtest simulation for one indicator only.

The solution is to build a system for loading indicators and use the expert advisor strategy tester option with visual mode selected.

This system allows you to test up to four indicators at the same time, and the point is to see how one indicator might weigh up against another indicator in the strategy, and to visually see how the strategy is performing.

Four indicators that are native to the software are used as default inputs, and the software automatically understands these paths. You can test your own custom indicators, and also use custom paths.

Indicator loader

Consolidation Consolidation

This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.

Zigzag Custom Timeframe Zigzag Custom Timeframe

It's the classic zigzag with a timeframe input to display a HTF zigzag on a LTF chart

ZZVolatility ZZVolatility

Another ZigZag. ZigZag

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.