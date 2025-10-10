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Indicators

OHLC Candles with extreme tick price tracking - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This is another OHLC candlestick chart which finds the highest ask price and lowest bid price on each bar. It uses the high price of the candle to record the highest ask price in that bar (top wick) and uses the low of the candle to record the lowest bid price in that bar (bottom wick).

This way you will see the real tick volatility that is somewhat unapparent on lower timeframes. It could provide insight for where a tight stop loss really needs to be, and where it should not be.


Normal candlestick chart:

Normal OHLC chart


OHLC candlestick chart with the highest/lowest tick tracked on each bar

OHLC chart with highest/lowest tick on each bar


Edit:

v2 uploaded which is an optimized version whereby CopyTicksRange is called outside the loop so that there's less frequent function calls and less CPU load

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