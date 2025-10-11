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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TimeBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two types of display mode have been added for easy perception: as a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or as a graphical object.
Features:
- Font selection
- Font size. You can set any one you want. When commenting it is too small
- You can move objects. Any time can be selected with a double click and moved to any place on the chart, it will continue to be updated as usual.
- Visual notification. You can set a preset number of seconds before the current bar closes, when reached, the time will be coloured with the warning colour set in the settings
Settings:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/51015
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