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Indicators

TimeBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Butko
Ivan Butko

Ivan Butko

4.8 (8)
Greetings, friends!
I write in mql4 and mql5. In my market you will find a variety of products, every day I develop something new, I research something. New indicators and advisors will appear in the near future.
26 products 9 codes 131 topics 6156 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
TimeBar.mq5 (16.52 KB) view
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Two types of display mode have been added for easy perception: as a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or as a graphical object.


Features:
  • Font selection
  • Font size. You can set any one you want. When commenting it is too small
  • You can move objects. Any time can be selected with a double click and moved to any place on the chart, it will continue to be updated as usual.
  • Visual notification. You can set a preset number of seconds before the current bar closes, when reached, the time will be coloured with the warning colour set in the settings
Settings:
  • Select which time to display
  • Colour of each time (for graphical objects)
  • Alert, which will notify about the bar closing soon

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/51015

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