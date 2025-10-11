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Indicators

Fractals Dynamic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Butko
Ivan Butko

Ivan Butko

4.8 (8)
Greetings, friends!
I write in mql4 and mql5. In my market you will find a variety of products, every day I develop something new, I research something. New indicators and advisors will appear in the near future.
26 products 9 codes 131 topics 6156 comments
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In this fractal indicator you can set an arbitrary number of bars both to the left and to the right of the centre bar to allow you to build different types of fractals.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/51001

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