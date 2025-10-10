당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
OHLC Candles with extreme tick price tracking - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 1342
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
This is another OHLC candlestick chart which finds the highest ask price and lowest bid price on each bar. It uses the high price of the candle to record the highest ask price in that bar (top wick) and uses the low of the candle to record the lowest bid price in that bar (bottom wick).
This way you will see the real tick volatility that is somewhat unapparent on lower timeframes. It could provide insight for where a tight stop loss really needs to be, and where it should not be.
Normal candlestick chart:
OHLC candlestick chart with the highest/lowest tick tracked on each bar
Complete Telegram integration for MT5. Send trading signals, screenshots, reports & alerts to Telegram channels. Includes queue system, multi-channel support & risk management.OHLC Candles with Ask and Bid
A candlestick chart which connects the ask price and bid price to the high and low of the candles
A simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time.Fractals Dynamic
Modification of the standard indicator Fractal