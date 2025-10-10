코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Twitter에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

OHLC Candles with extreme tick price tracking - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Conor Mcnamara
조회수:
1342
평가:
(2)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

This is another OHLC candlestick chart which finds the highest ask price and lowest bid price on each bar. It uses the high price of the candle to record the highest ask price in that bar (top wick) and uses the low of the candle to record the lowest bid price in that bar (bottom wick).

This way you will see the real tick volatility that is somewhat unapparent on lower timeframes. It could provide insight for where a tight stop loss really needs to be, and where it should not be.


Normal candlestick chart:

Normal OHLC chart


OHLC candlestick chart with the highest/lowest tick tracked on each bar

OHLC chart with highest/lowest tick on each bar


MT5 to Telegram - Professional Trading Notifications Library MT5 to Telegram - Professional Trading Notifications Library

Complete Telegram integration for MT5. Send trading signals, screenshots, reports &amp; alerts to Telegram channels. Includes queue system, multi-channel support &amp; risk management.

OHLC Candles with Ask and Bid OHLC Candles with Ask and Bid

A candlestick chart which connects the ask price and bid price to the high and low of the candles

TimeBar TimeBar

A simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time.

Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic

Modification of the standard indicator Fractal