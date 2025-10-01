CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Alert - Multi Timeframe Overbought/Oversold Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5646
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
RSI_Alert.mq5 (8.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Features:

  • Customizable RSI levels (default: 75 for overbought, 25 for oversold)
  • Multi-timeframe support (M1 to MN1)
  • Dual alert system: pop-up alerts and push notifications to MT5 mobile app
  • Lightweight and efficient - monitors only the chart symbol
  • No chart interference - runs silently in the background


Parameters:

  • TimeFrame: Select which timeframe to monitor RSI (default M15)
  • RSI_HIGH: Upper threshold for overbought alert (default 75)
  • RSI_LOW: Lower threshold for oversold alert (default 25)
  • UseAlert: Enable/disable pop-up alerts
  • UseNotification: Enable/disable mobile push notifications

Usage: Attach to any chart and the indicator will alert you when RSI enters extreme zones, helping you catch potential reversal opportunities.


Quantum Gold Silver Trader Quantum Gold Silver Trader

Quantum System - Uses quantum states and probabilities to make decisions.

PriceVar PriceVar

PriceVar% is an indicator designed to measure the percentage difference between the price and a moving average, highlighting the strength of the market movement in relation to a reference value.

Simple_Grid Simple_Grid

Simple_Grid is the simplest "grid" EA.

Volatility Step Channel Volatility Step Channel

A channel which calculates local highs and local lows with volatility-adjusted lines