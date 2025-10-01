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Indicators

Volatility Step Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This is an experimental indicator I made which is similar to the donchian channel, but it is volatility-aware. The lines reflect extreme highs and lows offset by the ATR value at the index where the extreme high/low is found. This produces channel lines which are not touched by the candles, and this is essentially the good part about this, as the channel line can  be used as a tight stop loss price location which is not expected to get hit. In theory, the green line is a tight stop loss location for a buy, and the red line is a tight stop loss location for a sell. Please do not use this as a standalone tool for trading decisions, as it's based on qualitative price context which is always liable to change. The channel lines themselves will remain untouched by the candles.


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