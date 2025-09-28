PriceVar% is an indicator designed to measure the percentage difference between the price and a moving average, highlighting the strength of the market movement in relation to a reference value.

How it works

If the closing price is above the average, the calculation is:

Var = (High - MA) / MA * 100 ;

If the closing price is below the average, the calculation is:

Var = (Low - MA) / MA * 100 ;

The result is displayed as a percentage histogram (%):

Green → when the price is above average (buying force).

Red → when the price is below average (selling force).

Interpretation

Positive values indicate the distance of the high from the average .

Negative values indicate the distance of the low from the average .

The higher the absolute value, the greater the percentage distance of the price from the average.

Practical applications

Identifying moments of overbought/oversold relative to the average .

Measuring percentage volatility around the average.

Aid in breakout or reversal strategies by validating the intensity of the movement.

Use as a filter in automated systems (e.g. only trade when the percentage change exceeds a certain threshold).

Parameters

Average period (iPeriod): defines the horizon of the moving average used as a reference.



