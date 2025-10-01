코드베이스섹션
지표

RSI Alert - Multi Timeframe Overbought/Oversold Detector - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Duy Van Nguy
조회수:
517
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
RSI_Alert.mq5 (8.69 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Features:

  • Customizable RSI levels (default: 75 for overbought, 25 for oversold)
  • Multi-timeframe support (M1 to MN1)
  • Dual alert system: pop-up alerts and push notifications to MT5 mobile app
  • Lightweight and efficient - monitors only the chart symbol
  • No chart interference - runs silently in the background


Parameters:

  • TimeFrame: Select which timeframe to monitor RSI (default M15)
  • RSI_HIGH: Upper threshold for overbought alert (default 75)
  • RSI_LOW: Lower threshold for oversold alert (default 25)
  • UseAlert: Enable/disable pop-up alerts
  • UseNotification: Enable/disable mobile push notifications

Usage: Attach to any chart and the indicator will alert you when RSI enters extreme zones, helping you catch potential reversal opportunities.


