RSI Alert - Multi Timeframe Overbought/Oversold Detector - MetaTrader 5용 지표
Features:
- Customizable RSI levels (default: 75 for overbought, 25 for oversold)
- Multi-timeframe support (M1 to MN1)
- Dual alert system: pop-up alerts and push notifications to MT5 mobile app
- Lightweight and efficient - monitors only the chart symbol
- No chart interference - runs silently in the background
Parameters:
- TimeFrame: Select which timeframe to monitor RSI (default M15)
- RSI_HIGH: Upper threshold for overbought alert (default 75)
- RSI_LOW: Lower threshold for oversold alert (default 25)
- UseAlert: Enable/disable pop-up alerts
- UseNotification: Enable/disable mobile push notifications
Usage: Attach to any chart and the indicator will alert you when RSI enters extreme zones, helping you catch potential reversal opportunities.
