Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Twitter!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
RSI Alert - Multi Timeframe Overbought/Oversold Detector - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 968
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Features:
- Customizable RSI levels (default: 75 for overbought, 25 for oversold)
- Multi-timeframe support (M1 to MN1)
- Dual alert system: pop-up alerts and push notifications to MT5 mobile app
- Lightweight and efficient - monitors only the chart symbol
- No chart interference - runs silently in the background
Parameters:
- TimeFrame: Select which timeframe to monitor RSI (default M15)
- RSI_HIGH: Upper threshold for overbought alert (default 75)
- RSI_LOW: Lower threshold for oversold alert (default 25)
- UseAlert: Enable/disable pop-up alerts
- UseNotification: Enable/disable mobile push notifications
Usage: Attach to any chart and the indicator will alert you when RSI enters extreme zones, helping you catch potential reversal opportunities.
Quantum Gold Silver Trader
Quantum System - Uses quantum states and probabilities to make decisions.PriceVar
PriceVar% is an indicator designed to measure the percentage difference between the price and a moving average, highlighting the strength of the market movement in relation to a reference value.
Simple_Grid
Simple_Grid is the simplest "grid" EA.Volatility Step Channel
A channel which calculates local highs and local lows with volatility-adjusted lines