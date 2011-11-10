CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Mikahekin - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Modified by: Ronald Verwer/ROVERCOM | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
10891
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
mikahekin.mq5 (8.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Modified by: Ronald Verwer/ROVERCOM

Mikahekin can be called a complete analytical block rather than just an indicator. Blue and magenta dots show trailing-stop levels for long and short positions, respectively.

The color of bars shows a trend direction and their height indicates a trend power. Entry points are the moments when the bars change their color. When the color is changed from red to green, that is the time for opening long positions. When the color changes from green to red, that is the time for opening short positions.

Mikahekin indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/557

i-Regression Channel i-Regression Channel

i-Regression Channel generates regression channel.

Hull Moving Average (HMA) Hull Moving Average (HMA)

Hull Moving Average (HMA) that can change its color.

CG Oscillator CG Oscillator

CG Oscillator basic and signal lines crossing generates buy and sell signals.

3Parabolic System 3Parabolic System

This indicator compares the signals of three versions of Parabolic SAR indicator. The versions are set at different timeframes: junior (chart timeframe), middle and senior.