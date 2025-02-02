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Round Levels MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Round Levels MetaTrader indicator — an MT4/MT5 indicator that can display round levels and zones near them based on your configuration. It can be useful to trade off the natural psychological support and resistance zones. It can also issue alerts when the price is in either support or resistance zone.
Input parameters
- Levels (default = 5) — the number of round levels to process in each direction (up and down).
- Interval (default = 50) — the interval in points between round levels. For example, the default value of 50 means that a level will be drawn each 50 points.
- ZoneWidth (default = 10) — the width of the zone in points.
- ColorUp (default = clrFireBrick) — the color of the round level zones that will be drawn above the current price.
- ColorDn (default = clrDarkGreen) — the color of the round level zones that will be drawn below the current price.
- InvertZones (default = false) — inverted zones are highlighted with the colors outside the zone boundaries vs. inside in non-inverted zones.
- ZonesAsBackground (default = true) — if true, round number zones will be drawn behind the chart plot (candlesticks, bars, or line).
- DrawLines (default = false) — if true, lines will be drawn at round levels in addition to zones.
- LineColor (default = clrDarkGray) — the color of the round level lines.
- LineWidth (default = 1) — the width of the round level lines.
- LineStyle (default = STYLE_DASHDOT) — the style of the round level lines.
- LinesAsBackground (default = false) — if true, round number zones will be drawn behind the chart plot (candlesticks, bars, or line).
- ShowLineLabels (default = false) — if true, a line label will be drawn to mark the price level of each line.
- LineLabelColor (default = clrWhite) — line labels' color.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "RoundLevels") — the prefix to add to the chart object names. Only change this if there are conflicts with some other indicators on the chart.
- EnableNotify (default = false) — if true, the indicator will issue notifications when the price (Bid) is in the zone.
- SendAlert (default = true) — if true and the notifications are enabled, the indicator will use built-in popup alerts.
- SendApp (default = false) — if true and the notifications are enabled, the indicator will use push-notification alerts.
- SendEmail (default = false) — if true and the notifications are enabled, the indicator will use email alerts.
- AlertDelay (default = 5) — the delay in seconds between consecutive alerts.
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